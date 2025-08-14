Women stepping out, stepping up: Bihar leader credits Modi govt for grassroots change

New Delhi, Aug 14 On the eve of India’s 79th Independence Day, Anju Devi, the elected head of Devariya Taruanwa Gram Panchayat in Bihar, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership, while calling for greater empowerment of women at all levels of society.

Speaking to IANS ahead of the national celebration where grassroots leaders from across the country have been invited to the Red Fort as special guests, Anju Devi said, “Prime Minister Modi is doing exceptional work for the entire country. His vision of a Digital India will definitely be fulfilled one day.”

Anju Devi, a proud woman leader at the grassroots level, emphasised how 50 per cent reservation in local governance has transformed the role of women in Indian society. “Earlier, women were restricted to the four walls of the house. But today, due to 50 pc reservation, women are stepping into leadership roles and contributing to governance. I stand before you as a living example of this change,” she said.

She also stressed that women — who constitute half the population — must rise to claim their rightful place in society. “We must come forward with confidence and lead in every sphere. We need to stand for our dignity and take active roles in shaping the future of our communities.”

Highlighting the impact of central government schemes, she noted that initiatives like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, PM Kisan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and the Vishwakarma Scheme have brought tangible benefits to rural citizens.

Anju Devi also made a heartfelt appeal to the Prime Minister: “The government should take stricter action wherever women are being subjected to atrocities. Women’s safety and dignity must remain a top priority.”

She concluded with a forward-looking request, urging the central government to bring more development projects to rural areas. “Let more digital initiatives reach our villages too, so our gram panchayat can also become fully digital. We want to see our villages move forward just like our cities.”

