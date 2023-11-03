Women, three kids injured in cylinder blast at Delhi house

New Delhi, Nov 3 A woman and her three children were injured following a cylinder blast at a house in Delhi’s Karawal Nagar area on Friday, a fire department officer said.

According to the Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg, on Friday a call regarding cylinder blast was received at around 7.30 p.m from West Kamal Vihar in Karawal Nagar area.

"Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Four people got burn injuries and were rushed to hospital," he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey said that a PCR call regarding the cylinder blast was received and Geeta, 45, her three children, aged 21, 17 and 10, were injured in the incident.

"All four injured persons were shifted to GTB Hospital, where they are under treatment. The cause of the fire and blast is being ascertained," said the DCP.

