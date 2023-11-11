Women voters’ turn out in Mizoram assembly polls higher than men

Aizawl, Nov 11 In November 7 Mizoram assembly election, 1.21 per cent more women voters exercised their franchise than their men counterparts, officials said on Saturday.

A senior election official quoting the final reports from all 11 districts said that in Tuesday’s incident free Mizoram Assembly elections, around 80.66 per cent (6,87,334) of the total of 8.57 lakh voters exercised their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 174 candidates, including 16 women.

Female voters’ turnout was 81.25 per cent while 80.04 per cent male voters cast their votes across the mountainous state.

In the electoral lists of Christian dominated Mizoram, women always outnumber the male voters. Women are over 51.22 per cent of the total 8,57,063-strong electorate in Mizoram’s latest voters’ list.

In all 4,39,026 women voters outnumbered the male electorate of 4,13,062 in the electoral rolls, which were published on October 4 after several month-long special summary revision of voters’ list with reference to October 1 as the qualifying date for inclusion of names.

Of the eleven districts in Mizoram, only in minority community of Mamit district is the number of male voters (32,723) higher than their female (32,064) counterparts.

