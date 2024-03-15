Women's participation in politics not as desired: Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur/Batala, March 15 Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and the National Vice President of the BJP, Vasundhara Raje, said on Friday that the participation of women in politics is not what it should be.

Pointing at the dais during a BJP event organised at the R.R. Bawa DAV College for Girls in Batala, Punjab, she said women do not even get the opportunity to sit on the stage, as it is controlled by only men.

She said that it was only after studying the condition of women that Prime Minister Narendra Modi got the Women's Reservation Bill passed in the Parliament.

The senior BJP leader also said that three persons played a major role in establishing the BJP, and one of them was a woman -- Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L.K. Advani, and her mother Vijaya Raje Scindia.

"The election manifesto should be made after seeking suggestions from every section of the society, and that's why she came to seek suggestions from the people of Punjab, Raje said.

She added that not only the borders of Punjab and Rajasthan are connected, but their hearts are also interlinked.

"There is no wall between the two states. We drink the same water," she added.

