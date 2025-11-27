Women’s rights non-negotiable, says Assam CM following anti-polygamy Bill

Guwahati, Nov 27 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday strongly reiterated that women’s rights in the state “will not be compromised” as the Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025 was tabled in the Assam Legislative Assembly.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Sarma said the government is moving forward with unshakable resolve to ensure justice, dignity and legal safeguards for women.

He asserted that the proposed legislation reflects Assam’s firm commitment towards upholding the principles of 'Nari Shakti' and strengthening women’s position in society.

The Bill seeks to impose a statewide prohibition on polygamy, a practice the government believes has led to exploitation, emotional trauma and legal insecurity for countless women.

However, the proposed law will not be applicable in areas governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, where traditional and customary practices of tribal communities are protected.

Under the provisions of the Bill, any person found guilty of unlawfully entering into a second marriage while the first marriage is still subsisting, can face imprisonment of up to seven years. In cases where an individual conceals an existing marriage and proceeds to marry again, the punishment may extend up to ten years of imprisonment.

Significantly, the legislation also fixes accountability on those who aid or facilitate unlawful polygamous marriages.

Priests, guardians, relatives or any other individuals who knowingly abet or solemnise such a marriage may be punished with imprisonment of up to two years.

In an important measure aimed at supporting affected women, the Bill includes provisions for compensation and legal protection for women trapped in illegal marriages.

The government said this step would provide financial relief and legal backing to victims who were earlier left without adequate remedies. The proposed law also introduces enhanced penalties for repeat offenders, reinforcing the state’s zero-tolerance approach towards practices that violate women’s rights and dignity.

“This is a decisive move towards justice. The Assam Prohibition of Polygamy Bill, 2025 is more than legislation; it is a social commitment to protect the rights and honour of our mothers and sisters,” Sarma stated.

