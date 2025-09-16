Women’s welfare vital for strong, healthy and empowered families: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, Sep 16 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Tuesday stressed that the intensified nationwide campaign on women’s health should be implemented in the state in mission mode, with collective commitment and urgency.

A Raj Bhavan official said that the state’s Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge called on the Governor on Tuesday, and briefed him about the health-related issues of the State and the launch of 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and 8th Poshan Maah by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor emphasised that the intensified nationwide campaign of various programmes on women’s health should be implemented in Arunachal Pradesh in mission mode, with collective commitment and importance. He highlighted that the well-being of women is not only vital for their own lives but also serves as the foundation of a strong, healthy, and empowered family.

A woman’s good health, Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) said, nurtures generations and contributes directly to building a resilient society. The Governor further underlined the importance of strengthening the health delivery system so that quality medical care, preventive measures, and awareness programmes reach every woman, especially in remote and underserved areas.

He urged all stakeholders to work together to ensure accessible, affordable, and effective healthcare for women across the state. Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) advised the Minister to ensure that the health sector is adequately supported with skilled manpower and the effective use of modern technologies. He further emphasised that healthcare is more than treatment as it is also about empathy, reassurance, and mutual respect.

Adviser to the Health Minister, Dr Mohesh Chai, MLA, accompanied the Minister Wahge.

Meanwhile, Health and Family Welfare Minister Wahge earlier appealed to the media to spread positive and constructive messages on healthcare, emphasising the importance of partnership between the medical fraternity and the public. After meeting various organisations of the medical community, he had told the media that healthcare is not the responsibility of doctors alone; it is a collective effort.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor