‘Wonderful rendition’: PM Modi, Keir Starmer enjoy classical performance of Ed Sheeran-Arijit Singh's 'Sapphire'

Mumbai, Oct 9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting UK counterpart Keir Starmer witnessed a mesmerising classical performance based on “Sapphire”, the hit collaborative track by Ed Sheeran and Arijit Singh, here on Thursday.

The rendition, performed by Indian classical musicians, featured traditional instruments including the sitar, tabla, violin, and harmonium, blending Sheeran’s melody with the soulful essence of Indian classical music.

Sharing a short video of the performance on his official X handle, Prime Minister Modi wrote: "Wonderful rendition of Ed Sheeran & Arijit Singh’s ‘Sapphire’, which is a great example of India-UK cultural partnership!"

The event highlighted the growing cultural synergy between the two countries, with PM Modi describing music as a bridge that transcends borders.

Released in June 2025 as the third single from Sheeran’s eighth studio album "Play", "Sapphire" marks the British singer-songwriter’s first-ever collaboration with Indian playback star Arijit Singh.

The song, celebrated for its fusion of Western pop and Punjabi musical influences, peaked at No. 5 on the UK Singles Chart, becoming Sheeran’s 43rd Top 10 hit in his home country. It also topped India’s IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart for a record 16 weeks, underscoring its global popularity.

The concert was held as part of Prime Minister Starmer’s first official visit to India after taking office.

Earlier in the day, he was received by PM Modi at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, where the two leaders held discussions aimed at strengthening the India-UK strategic partnership, with a focus on trade, technology, education, and culture.

As part of his Mumbai engagements, Starmer also visited Yash Raj Studios, where he was greeted with the iconic Bollywood love anthem "Tujhe Dekha To" from the 1995 blockbuster "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol -- a cultural moment symbolising the emotional connect between Indian cinema and the global audience.

