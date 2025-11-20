'Wonderful team, with dedicated leaders': PM Modi congratulates Bihar Ministers on taking oath

New Delhi, Nov 20 Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended best wishes to all the Bihar Ministers, including Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, who were sworn in on Thursday.

Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar on Thursday, with Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administering the oath of office and secrecy at Patna's historic Gandhi Maidan.

Several ministers were also administered the oath alongside Nitish Kumar, including Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Mangal Pandey, Dilip Jaiswal, Shravan Kumar, and Bijendra Yadav.

The Prime Minister congratulated all newly sworn-in ministers after the ceremony.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "My best wishes to all those who have taken oath as Ministers in the Bihar Government. This is a wonderful team, with dedicated leaders who will take Bihar to new heights. Wishing them the very best."

Samrat Choudhary was sworn in immediately after Nitish Kumar. A victorious MLA from Tarapur, he has now taken charge as one of the Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.

Vijay Sinha was sworn in next and has also assumed office as Deputy Chief Minister.

"Congratulations to Shri Samrat Chaudhary Ji and Shri Vijay Sinha Ji on becoming Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar. Both leaders have worked extensively at the grassroots in serving people. Best wishes to them," the Prime Minister said in another post.

Earlier, PM Modi also congratulated Nitish Kumar for taking oath as the Bihar Chief Minister, calling him an "experienced administrator" and praising his track record of "good governance" in the state.

Taking to X, PM Modi posted, "Congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar Ji on taking oath as Bihar's Chief Minister. He is an experienced administrator with a proven track record of good governance for many years. My best wishes to him for his tenure ahead."

