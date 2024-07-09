Won’t allow injustice of other social groups: Maha CM on Maratha reservation

Mumbai, July 9 Amid ongoing protests for Maratha and OBC reservations in various parts of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured that his government will not allow injustice of other social groups and OBCs while giving the reservation to the Maratha community.

The Chief Minister said that a way has to be found through discussion on the reservation of Maratha and OBC communities in the state.

“The government has decided to give 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community. We are trying to keep it within the framework of the law. Since this decision was taken, candidates from the Maratha community have benefited in education and recruitment,” the Chief Minister said while chairing an All Party Meeting over the reservation issue.

He said that a team of 11 members has been sent to Hyderabad to inspect the Gazette.

The Chief Minister said that law and order and social and communal harmony needs to be maintained in the state.

The opposition parties skipped the meeting saying that the government did not take them into confidence on the reservation issue. However, the meeting was attended by ministers and MahaYuti legislators and also by Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi founder Prakash Ambedkar, an independent Bacchu Kadu, LokBharti founder and legislator Kapil Patil among others.

The Chief Minister asked all the political parties to give their opinions on the reservation in writing to the state government. He also pointed out that the government is resolved to provide reservation to the Maratha community which will stand the scrutiny of law.

