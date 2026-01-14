Won’t discuss talks publicly, going to Delhi on Jan 16, says Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar on chat with Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru, Jan 14 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, whose private chat with senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had created waves, on Wednesday said he would not publicly discuss conversations held with leaders of his party.

Shivakumar's statement came in response to questions from the media at the Vidhana Soudha premises on the meeting.

"I am the Karnataka Pradesh Committee (KPCC) President, and Rahul Gandhi is the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. Is it appropriate to publicly discuss the fact that I welcomed him and met him as a matter of protocol? You are creating confusion as you wish. We have not conveyed any message, nor have we received any message," he said.

"Our leaders have told us that we are working well and to continue in the same manner. I informed them about the programmes we are undertaking with regard to NREGA. We also discussed the politics unfolding within the state BJP," Shivakumar added.

Asked about his post, which read "Efforts may fail, but prayers never do", he said: "I am not saying this for the first time. When I attended a programme organised by Vokkaliga industrialists, I shared my experiences with the entrepreneurs there."

Videos and photographs of Shivakumar and Rahul Gandhi holding a private discussion at the Mysuru airport had gone viral on social media, fuelling speculation in political circles over a possible change in leadership. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's camp is closely watching developments, as rumours are rife that the party high command may call both leaders to Delhi after the Sankranti festival for discussions on the leadership issue.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had stated on Monday that the party high command would call both leaders whenever necessary.

Meanwhile, Shivakumar, asked whether he would be going to Delhi, said: "I will be going to Delhi on the (January) 16th."

Senior Congress MLA and Chief Whip Ashok Pattan told reporters on Wednesday that Rahul Gandhi has called Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar to Delhi to resolve the confusion over the leadership issue.

His claim came in response to a question on Rahul Gandhi’s conversations with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar at the Mysuru airport on Tuesday. "All the confusion will be resolved in Delhi," he said.

"Yesterday, no discussion took place with Rahul Gandhi. He has asked both leaders to come to Delhi and assured them that everything will be set right. Both CM Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have been invited to Delhi. Shivakumar conveyed to Rahul Gandhi that he wanted to speak to him, and Rahul Gandhi asked both leaders to come to Delhi," he said.

