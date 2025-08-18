Won’t let flood-like situation arise in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, Aug 18 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday assured that no flood-like situation would arise in the city even as she carried out an extensive review of flood management and preparedness at the Yamuna and adjoining areas in the national capital.

The Chief Minister said that in view of the water being released from Hathinikund Barrage and heavy rainfall in the Upper Yamuna region, the Central Water Commission has issued an advisory that the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi may rise up to 206 metres.

The Chief Minister said that this year, the Delhi Government placed its flood preparedness into action mode well before the onset of the monsoon.

All departments are working around the clock, and the situation is fully under control. The Chief Minister assured the people of Delhi that there is no need to worry – their safety is the government’s topmost priority. For relief and rescue operations, 14 boats have been deployed at key locations, said an official statement.

She said nodal officers have been appointed in key waterlogging-prone areas. Departments like PWD, Irrigation and Flood Control, and MCD accelerated the cleaning of drains. Pump houses have been inspected and mobile pumps deployed, she said.

She assured that even if minor problems arise, they will remain confined to floodplain areas, where water entry is natural. Residents of such areas have already been alerted by the administration, and necessary arrangements have been made to shift them to safer places.

The Chief Minister’s inspection began from Asita Ghat and continued to Yamuna Chhath Ghat, DM East Office, Regulator No. 12 and the Control Room. On this occasion, Minister Pravesh Sahib Singh was also present.

The Chief Minister informed that presently, more than one lakh cusecs of water is being released into the Yamuna, but it is flowing ahead smoothly without obstruction and at the same pace – unlike earlier when such conditions led to waterlogging.

She said that this time the government has closely monitored all aspects related to the Yamuna’s water levels, and departmental teams are constantly monitoring the flow, discharge, and water level status.

She recalled that in August-September 2023, Delhi had faced an unprecedented flood when the Yamuna’s water level rose to 208.6 meters, submerging several residential areas and severely affecting public life.

At that time, desilting of drains and maintenance of barrages had not been properly done, and even the ITO Barrage gates were blocked and jammed. But this time, after six months of continuous work, all gates of the ITO Barrage have been fully opened and the desilting of drains has been completed, thereby enhancing their capacity, she said.

