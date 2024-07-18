Won’t let K’taka become hub for drugs: Home Minister Parameshwara

Bengaluru, July 18 The Karnataka government has announced the creation of a drug-free state and will not let it become a hub for narcotics under any circumstances, said Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday.

"I will not let the state become ‘Udta Karnataka’" he stressed.

G Parameshwara made the statement in the Legislative Council, while answering BJP member Dhananjay Sarji's question whether the government was aware that college students were becoming addicted to drugs, how many cases had been registered, and how many had resulted in convictions.

HM Parameshwara replied that continuous action was being taken against peddlers supplying drugs to students.

He said that programmes were being organised to raise awareness about narcotics among school and college students.

HM Parameshwara said, “Last year, in 2023, awareness was created in 2,409 schools and colleges, reaching 3.95 lakh students.

“This year, in June, we have reached 5.50 lakh students in 3,600 schools and colleges. Our intention is to ensure that drugs do not reach students under any circumstances.

“We believe that if students are made aware, they will be hesitant to consume drugs.”

In 2022 as many as 6,406 cases were registered under the NDPS Act; 6,164 accused were arrested; 3,881 cases are in the trial stage in court, and 2,365 people have been convicted.

In 2023 as many as 6,764 cases were registered; 2,280 were arrested; 4,187 cases are in trial stage in court, and 2,280 accused have been convicted.

Up to July 10 this year, 1,791 cases were registered; 1,179 accused were arrested; 884 cases were in the trial stage, and 189 accused have been convicted, the HM informed.

HM Parameshwara said that approximately Rs 150 crore worth of drugs had been destroyed in the state as 10 tonnes of marijuana and 250 kg of synthetic drugs have been incinerated.

He added that a continuous fight against drugs was being undertaken.

“Foreign students are getting involved in the drug trade and 150 foreigners have been identified and deported. Increased vigilance is being maintained on foreign youth. An ADGP and IGP position has been created to strengthen the CID narcotics division,” HM Parameshwara said.

In the state, 43 CEN (Cyber, Narcotic, and Economic Offenses) units have been established, and separate cases are being registered and action is being taken, he said.

Monitoring is being done of parcels coming from abroad; the 'MapDrugs' mobile application has been introduced and if information is provided through this app, immediate action is taken by the police, he said.

Member Dhananjay Sarji said that drugs were coming through the Dark web and this issue needs attention.

Congress member Saleem Ahmad added that police officers were involved in the drug trade and strict action should be taken against them.

HM Parameshwara responded that thousands of cases have already been registered and strict action is being taken.

“If it is found that police officers are involved, strict action will be taken against them without any leniency,” he clarified.

