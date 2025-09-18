Won't remain silent if voting rights are 'stolen', warns TN Congress chief

Chennai, Sep 18 Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Thursday issued a strong warning to the Election Commission of India (ECI), declaring that the Congress will not remain a mute spectator if people's right to vote is "stolen" through "manipulation" of electoral rolls.

In a sharply worded statement, Selvaperunthagai said that free and fair elections form the foundation of Indian democracy, and the right to vote is a fundamental right of every citizen.

"The denial of that right and irregularities in voter rolls are among the gravest threats to democracy," he said.

Pointing to examples from across the country, he alleged that voter names had been mysteriously deleted without their knowledge.

"In Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, thousands of voters found their names missing. In one constituency in Maharashtra alone, 9,850 voters were removed from the rolls, which raises serious questions about the credibility of the Election Commission," the statement noted.

Selvaperunthagai also referred to the remarks of Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who had recently accused officials in Delhi of tampering with Tamil Nadu's electoral rolls.

"This charge is deeply shocking," he added.

Despite such warnings, Selvaperunthagai said, the Election Commission had "failed" to launch a transparent investigation.

He also cited former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi, who publicly cautioned that ignoring allegations of malpractice without inquiry would erode the credibility of the ECI. "This is a matter of national disgrace," he said.

"The Election Commission is neglecting its duties, thereby denying citizens their right to vote. At a time when public confidence must be upheld, its continued inaction amounts to a direct attack on democracy itself," the TNCC president charged.

He demanded immediate and transparent inquiries into voter list "irregularities" and alleged electoral fraud.

"Those who attempted to deprive people of their voting rights must face strict legal action, and negligent officials should be dismissed," he urged.

Selvaperunthagai concluded with a firm warning: "The Congress Party will never remain silent when citizens' voting rights are stolen. Our struggle to safeguard democracy will only intensify."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor