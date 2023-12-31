Won’t send tableau in rejected category list, says Punjab CM

Chandigarh, Dec 31 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the state government would not send its tableau in the rejected category list of the Union government as martyrs of the country don't need "non-objection certificate (NoC) from the BJP".

In a statement here, the Chief Minister said the great martyrs, including Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Rajguru, Shaheed Sukhdev, Lala Lajpat Rai, Shaheed Udham Singh, Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha, Mai Bhago, Ghadri Baabe and others, cannot be kept in rejected category.

He said the Union government "is trying to belittle their contribution and sacrifice of these heroes by not including their tableaus in the Republic Day parade".

Mann's assertions come in the wake of the Ministry of Defence clarifying that Punjab, Delhi and west Bengal tableaux were not included in the Republic Day Parade as they were not aligned with the broader themes of this year’s tableau.

Their criticism of tableau not being selected for the Republic Day Parade is not objective and unfounded, it said in a statement.

Mann responded by saying "this cannot be tolerated as it is the grave insult of these great patriots and national leaders".

The Chief Minister said the Union government had in a letter written on December 30 asked the state as per clause 8 of the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with the states for Republic Day Parade, the state/union territory which will not be selected for Republic Day Parade will be given an opportunity to display the tableau during Bharat Parv to be organised at the Red Fort, New Delhi, during January 23-31.

Mann said that in this 'Parv', stalls of all states and union territories based on their famous food, cuisines, traditions, product, handicrafts and festivals will be showcased.

He said after the Bharat Parv the tableaux of states and UTs may be displayed in the respective state's and UT's functions as per their discretion.

However, the Chief Minister unequivocally said the state will not send its tableaus as per it as the martyrs of the country do not need NOC of the BJP, adding Punjab "knows how to respect the patriots and martyrs".

He said "these are the heroes of the country and the entire country is indebted to them for their supreme sacrifices made for the nation".

Mann said the state government does not need support from the Union government to showcase their heroes, rather it is capable enough to pay tributes to them.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor