‘Won’t sit idle if anyone works against leadership’: EPS warns rebels

Chennai, Nov 1 AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday justified the expulsion of veteran leader K A Sengottaiyan from the party, accusing him of acting as part of the DMK’s “B team” and repeatedly working against the party’s interests over the past several months.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami said Sengottaiyan had been collaborating with expelled members such as O Panneerselvam and T T V Dhinakaran, who were removed from the party for anti-party activities.

“He was warned several times but continued to defy the organisation and support those who are openly plotting to weaken the AIADMK. Anyone who works against the leadership will face the same fate — we will not sit idle,” he said firmly.

The AIADMK chief alleged that Sengottaiyan had deliberately tried to discredit the party’s events and leaders.

“He falsely claimed that Jayalalithaa’s photo was missing at a party event. The organisers clarified the matter, but he refused to accept the explanation. Later, at a government function to distribute bicycles, he participated even though the banners displayed photos of late M. Karunanidhi and M.K.Stalin, while omitting our founder M G Ramachandran and Amma (Jayalalithaa). That was when it became clear he had begun acting as a B-team for the DMK,” Palaniswami said.

He accused Sengottaiyan of maintaining close ties with those who had been expelled by Jayalalithaa herself.

“For the last six months, he has been openly working against the AIADMK. He keeps talking about people who were removed by Amma, not those who voluntarily left. Associating with them is nothing short of betrayal,” he said. Palaniswami reiterated that T T V Dhinakaran had no moral right to speak about the AIADMK.

“People like Dhinakaran, OPS, and Sengottaiyan are now jointly trying to help the DMK retain power in 2026. They are dreaming of bringing the DMK back, but the people of Tamil Nadu will never allow that,” he asserted.

The AIADMK general secretary concluded by saying that the party’s disciplinary action was both fair and necessary.

“When someone betrays the party, we cannot remain silent. AIADMK is not anyone’s personal property—it belongs to millions of cadres who have sacrificed for this movement,” he said.

