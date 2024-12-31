Won't spare anyone guilty in sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s murder: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 31 Hours after NCP Minister Dhananjay Munde's close aide Walmik Karad, wanted in an extortion case linked to the brutal killing of a sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, surrendered before police in Pune, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday warned that the government will not spare anyone guilty in this case.

"I have been saying since the first day that strict action will be taken against every accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case. No one has the right to commit such violence. The police will take necessary action until all the culprits are hanged,” he told the reporters.

"We will not allow the rule of goons to continue. No one can commit such violence, no one can demand ransom. Accordingly, we have accelerated the investigation and that is why Walmik Karad had to surrender. Now different teams have started working to nab the absconding accused in the murder. We will not spare any accused. All of them will be found,” said the chief minister.

Fadnavis also said that he spoke to Dhananjay Deshmukh, brother of the late Santosh Deshmukh, on the phone on Tuesday. “I have also assured him that the police will take all necessary action until the accused is hanged,” he added.

The CM said there is no pressure on the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) which is conducting an investigation into the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. “The police will give information about what kind of case will be registered against the accused and how they will proceed. I tell you that no one will be spared on the basis of whatever evidence there is. This case has been deliberately given to the CID and they have been given complete autonomy. There will be no pressure from anyone on them, nor will any pressure be applied,” he added.

On the demand by the opposition and various organisations for the resignation of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde, the chief minister said, “I do not want to get into politics in this matter. I have already said that action will be taken according to the evidence that comes to light. For me, it is important that the people responsible for the murder of the late Santosh Deshmukh are punished. Some people only care about politics. I do not want to get into any politics. They should continue doing their politics.”

Meanwhile, after Walmik Karad surrendered before CID, former MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati demanded that action be taken against him under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), saying that he would not sit quiet till Karad is charged with MCOCA.

He also demanded that Dhananjay Munde should resign and he should not be given the guardian ministership of Beed. “Give it to anyone, but if justice is to be given to Deshmukh's family in this case, then Munde should not be given the guardian ministership,” he commented.

