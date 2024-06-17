Won't succumb to any pressure, take soft approach in actor Darshan case: Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru, June 17 Karnataka Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwara on Monday reiterated that the state government will not succumb to any kind of pressure, adopt a soft approach or protect anyone in connection with the murder case allegedly involving Kannada superstar Darshan.

Talking to reporters, he said that he had already made it very clear that action would be taken without showing mercy in the case.

"The Chief Minister has also made his stance clear on this matter. It is not possible to make public statements until the investigation into the murder case of (murdered fan) Renukaswamy is completed. Once the investigation is concluded, the report will be submitted, and action will be initiated without any hesitation," he said.

Asked about the reappointment of police officer Girish Naik, who was transferred, in the case, the minister said that the necessary steps for the smooth functioning of the probe would be taken.

"Sometimes we have changed investigating officers. Based on efficiency, officers in the department will be reappointed. We will not give any instructions in this regard," he said.

Meanwhile, police sources said that they will issue a notice to noted comedian and actor Chikkanna, a friend of Darshan, in connection with the murder case.

The probe revealed that Chikkanna had been partying with Darshan at a pub on June 8 - the day when the murder took place. Darshan had left the pub claiming he had some work. Upon learning this, the police have decided to question Chikkanna, sources said.

Police are likely to gather information on whether Darshan discussed anything related to the murder during their party. Sources also said that Darshan has been subjected to intense questioning by the police. Initially giving one-word answers, Darshan has now started issuing statements and sharing information. They also said that he has begun requesting the police not to trouble him much and to help him come out of the case.

