"‘Won’t Tolerate Any Nuclear Blackmail’: PM Modi Sends Strong, Clear Warning to Pakistan In Nation Address (Watch Video)

In a bold and resolute address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that India would not succumb to any form of nuclear blackmail. His remarks followed the successful execution of Operation Sindoor, a precision military offensive targeting Pakistan-based terror camps.The Prime Minister’s statement came after Indian forces carried out decisive strikes on terror infrastructure in Bahawalpur and Muridke, deep inside Pakistan. The action was aimed at dismantling networks allegedly responsible for orchestrating attacks on Indian soil, most recently the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, which left 26 people—mostly tourists—dead. “India will not tolerate any sort of nuclear blackmail,” PM Modi asserted in his national address on Monday. He emphasized that the surgical strikes had shattered Pakistan’s war preparations:

#WATCH | #OperationSindoor | In his address to the nation, PM Modi says, "...No nuclear blackmail will be tolerated anymore..."



He says, "Terrorist attack on India will have to face a befitting reply, and the response will be on our terms" pic.twitter.com/2DmGVrPI42 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2025

“Pakistan prepared for war, but India hit at their heart, destroying terror headquarters in Bahawalpur and Muridke,” he said, commending the precision and courage of Indian armed forces.PM Modi also lauded the coordinated efforts of the military, intelligence agencies, and scientific community, highlighting their roles in the mission’s success. “Today, I dedicate this valour, bravery, courage (of armed forces) to every mother of our country, to every sister of the country and to every daughter of the country,” he declared. Operation Sindoor, launched in the early hours of May 7, resulted in the destruction of nine terror camps located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Reports indicate that at least 100 terrorists were neutralized during the operation.

Ahead of the national address, PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting at his residence in New Delhi, bringing together key figures from the defence and external affairs ministries. The meeting included Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and all three service chiefs. Discussions were held in anticipation of a scheduled dialogue between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan. This series of actions marks a significant escalation in India's response to cross-border terrorism. On Sunday, PM Modi had already directed the armed forces to ensure that “Indian retaliation to any action by the Pakistani military should be bigger and stronger.” With his strong messaging and strategic oversight, Prime Minister Modi has signaled a firm stance against terrorism and sent a clear message to adversaries