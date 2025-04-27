Words of PM Modi resonate with spirit of seva and nation-building: Tripura CM Saha

Agartala, April 27 Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi always resonate with the spirit of seva and nation-building, and his vision always motivates everyone.

After listening to Prime Minister Modi’s 121st episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ with the people of Kamalghat under Bamutia Assembly Constituency in West Tripura district, Chief Minister Saha said that people keenly await the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme of Prime Minister.

“Even I attend it, not only in Agartala but in other parts of the state. We eagerly wait to listen to PM Modi. Today, first, PM Modi expressed his condolences for the innocent people killed by terrorists in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir,” said Saha.

He said that PM Modi also discussed the reason behind the terrorist attack. “We have seen how terrorism gripped Jammu and Kashmir due to financial instability. But when Article 370 was abrogated, peace prevailed, people started visiting Jammu and Kashmir, and the economy developed. People were happy as they were free from terrorism, and a government was also formed. Those who were unemployed were used for stone-pelting. However, Jammu and Kashmir is now free from this,” the Chief Minister said, quoting the PM.

“The terrorists, facing a shortage of manpower, hatched a conspiracy and killed around 26 persons.” PM Modi has also highlighted how space science has significantly improved, said Saha. He said that everyone must understand the situation and position of the country before 2014 and now.

“Everyone knows what happened in 2014… starting from the attack on Parliament, the Taj Hotel attack, and terrorism in the northeast region of India. But after 2014, the situation changed shapely. Due to the Act East Policy, PM Modi has given us the HIRA (Highway, Internet, Railways and Airways) model. Now, stability has come to the country. PM Modi always highlights unknown facts that we never knew, but thanks to technology, we can now discover them. PM Modi tries to connect with the people through ‘Mann Ki Baat’,” Saha added.

In honour of Mother Nature and as part of the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign, Saha planted a Lotus sapling at Kamalghat School, alongside the people of Bamutia Assembly Constituency.

