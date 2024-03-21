Work 24x7 to achieve MahaYuti’s 45-plus target in Maharashtra, CM Shinde appeals to party workers

Mumbai, March 21 Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, on Thursday exhorted the party MPs, ministers, legislators and office-bearers to work 24x7 for achieving the MahaYuti’s 45 plus target in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Chief Minister works 24x7, you should work 24x7 for the MahaYuti’s sterling performance in the Lok Sabha elections in the state," he said.

"The lead in the individual legislator’s assembly constituency will be the criteria for giving a party ticket in the assembly elections. It will be the report card of the individual legislator. It will also be a real test not only for the legislators but also for the Shiv Sena district chiefs and office bearers," said Shinde in his address at the meeting of party leaders and cadres in Mumbai.

Shinde asked the party MPs, ministers, legislators and office bearers to work hard so that Maharashtra can contribute in a big way to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for 400 plus seats and also to make him the PM for the third time in succession.

"There is no servant here, everybody is the owner of the party. 'Idhar Raja ka beta Raja nahi banega, jo kam karega wohi raja banega' (Here King’s son will not become the King, but those who work will become the King)," he noted, without referring to Uddhav Thackeray.

"Don’t leave the rank and file alone during the crisis but remain within them. Shiv Sainiks are firebrands," he said.

Shinde asked the party leaders and officer bearers to reach out to the voters with a slew of development works undertaken by the Central and state governments.

Shinde strongly criticised his former boss and the Shiv Sena's Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray for terming PM Modi Aurangzeb.

"Terming PM Modi Aurangzeb is a country’s insult and it's treason. The people of the state have seen this mentality of Aurangzeb and they will give a befitting reply through votes in the coming elections," he noted.

Shinde also targeted Uddhav Thackeray for his criticism of Home Minister Amit Shah saying that he under the strong leadership of PM Modi abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Who got scared after the Income Tax department served notice to a brother-in-law (referring to the IT notice to Uddhav Thackeray’s brother-in-law) and surrendered," he asked.

Shinde referred to his talks with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray saying that the decision will be announced at a proper time.

"Lot of people are keen to join MahaYuti expressing faith and confidence in the government," he said.

