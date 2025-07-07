Work begins on docu-drama on Kerala’s biscuit king Rajan Pillai

Thiruvananthapuram, July 7 Filmmaker Sanjeev Sivan and his wife, Deepthi Pillay, have commenced work on a feature docu-drama chronicling the life of biscuit baron Rajan Pillai.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjeev said that although he never met Rajan Pillai in person, the businessman was an icon during his formative years.

“He was what most young Malayalis of our generation aspired to become. His success story was the stuff of dreams. Like me, he hailed from Thiruvananthapuram. My father, filmmaker Sivan, was a close friend of Rajan’s father, Janardhan Pillai. Our families were closely connected, a bond that I’ve continued to nurture to this day,” said Sanjeev.

Calling Pillai a man of "vision and grit", Sanjeev described him as an honest businessman with innovative ideas.

“From a cashew exporter, he rose to become a key player in Britannia -- a name that made every Keralite proud. He was the first corporate megastar from our soil to reach such extraordinary global heights. Unfortunately, he trusted people too easily -- a trait that ultimately proved to be his greatest and most fatal mistake,” he added.

Sanjeev comes from a celebrated film family. His father, Sivan, was a National Award-winning filmmaker and photographer. His brother, Santosh Sivan, is one of India’s most acclaimed cinematographers with multiple National Awards to his name, while his eldest brother, Sangeeth Sivan -- who passed away in May 2024 -- was a noted director, best known for the Malayalam blockbuster Yoddha starring Mohanlal.

The idea for the docu-drama, Sanjeev said, emerged from extensive research that he, Deepthi, and writer-researcher Anirban Bhattacharya undertook on the dramatic rise and fall of Rajan Pillai.

“To shape the narrative and steer the research, we’ve roped in top international talent -- including Zach Sklar, who won the Oscar for scripting Oliver Stone’s JFK,” he said.

Sanjeev admitted that reaching out to Rajan’s widow, Nina Pillai, and their sons, Shiva and Krish, was a major challenge.

“Convincing them to meet us was a herculean task. But that meeting became one of the most revealing and emotional moments of our journey. It opened the door to many untold stories and hidden chapters of Rajan Pillai’s life,” he said.

“Nina now trusts us fully -- we’re like family. Through her personal accounts, we aim to tell the real story of Rajan Pillai -- one of misplaced trust, betrayal, and political manipulation. His story is shrouded in mystery, but we’re determined to bring it all to light,” Sanjeev said.

Calling it a tribute to an extraordinary figure, Sanjeev said, “This is the least I can do for a man who inspired an entire generation of Keralites to dream big. His downfall is not just a personal tragedy but a cautionary tale full of deceit and betrayal from unexpected quarters. This is the story of a remarkable pioneer whose life must be remembered, debated, and understood -- for generations to come.”

