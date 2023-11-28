Work of laying pipes in Silkyara tunnel completed, workers to be brought out soon: CM Dhami

Dehradun, Nov 28 In a major breakthrough to bring out the 41 trapped workers from Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday afternoon said that the work of laying pipes in the tunnel has been completed and all the workers will be brought out soon.

In a tweet posted in Hindi on X, Dhami said, "With the grace of Baba Baukh Nag Ji and prayers of crores of the people of the country and the tireless work of all the rescue teams engaged in the rescue operation, the work of laying pipes in the tunnel to take out the workers has been completed."

"Soon all the labor brothers will be taken out," he said.

Ambulances and a medical team have arrived at the spot to rush the 41 trapped workers.

Rat-hole mining was started as rescue efforts to reach the 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel entered its 16th day on Monday.

Earlier in the day, while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Sixth World Disaster Management Conference in Dehradun, the Chief Minister said that the rescuers involved in the operation to rescue the 41 trapped workers in the collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi have dug through 53 metres of debris.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was being apprised of the status of the operations every day.

Relief and rescue work, which entered the 17th day, is being carried out by scientists, international experts, NDRF, SDRF, BRO on a war footing.

On November 12, an under-construction tunnel collapsed in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi leaving 41 workers trapped.

