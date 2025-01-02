Worked assiduously to secure release of Indian fishermen from Bangladesh: MEA

New Delhi, Jan 2 The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the Indian government has worked assiduously to secure the release of its fishermen from Bangladesh custody who were arrested by the authorities from the neighbouring country over the past several months for inadvertently crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line.

Earlier on Thursday, 95 Indian fishermen were handed over by Bangladesh authorities to the Bangladesh Coast Guard for handing over to the Indian Coast Guard on January 5.

On the same day, 90 Bangladesh fishermen will also be released in a mutual release and repatriation operation that will be concluded at sea between the respective Coast Guard authorities.

"In recent months, several Indian fishermen have been arrested by Bangladesh authorities when they happened to inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line and entered Bangladesh waters. Several Bangladesh fishermen have also been apprehended by Indian authorities in similar circumstances," read a statement issued by the MEA.

"The Government of India attaches the highest importance to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen. To this end, it has worked assiduously to secure the release of our fishermen from Bangladesh custody. The mutual exchange of fishermen and their vessels has been worked out keeping in mind the primarily humanitarian and livelihood concerns of fishing communities on both sides," the statement added.

According to the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry, all 95 Indian fishermen and crew members were held in Bagerhat and Patuakhali district jails.

The entire process is expected to be completed on January 5 following the Bangladesh Coast Guard's handing over of Indian fishermen and crew members to the Indian Coast Guard and receiving Bangladeshi fishermen and crew members.

"This repatriation process is being facilitated through the joint efforts of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, Bangladesh Coast Guard, Bangladesh Police, local administration, and other relevant agencies. After the handing over on 05 January 2025 at the International Maritime Border, the Bangladeshi fishermen/crew, along with their fishing vessels, are expected to return to Chattogram in the afternoon of 06 January 2025," a statement issued by the Bangladesh MFA mentioned.

Bangladeshi authorities had detained a total of 95 Indian fishermen and six fishing boats during October and November 2024.

