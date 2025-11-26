Worked selflessly till last breath: CM Yadav recalls Sardar Patel's contribution to society

Bhopal, Nov 26 Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday hailed former Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's pivotal contribution to society on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary.

The Chief Minister also flagged off the 'Unity March' in Indore and participated in the event.

After laying a wreath at Patel's statue near Khajrana temple in Indore, CM Yadav participated in a roadshow.

He was joined by senior BJP leader and the state's Urban Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayavargiya and Water Minister Tulsiram Silawat and others.

CM Yadav remembered Patel for his contribution to making India strong and united.

"The 'Iron Man' worked for the people of the country selflessly until his last breath. Patel faced many challenges but never gave up, and laid a strong foundation for the country, the Chief Minister said.

"Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel played a key role in preparing all our administrative services, including the IAS, IPS, and UPSC, for the future. He faced several challenges. However, with his great personality and wisdom, he laid a strong foundation for the country. We are proud of him, and the entire nation is remembering his contributions," he said.

During his address, CM Yadav also hit out at the previous Congress governments for "not respecting" any legendary leaders.

He went on to say that "during the Congress regime, only Jawaharlal Nehru and his family were glorified, and all legendary leaders who fought for the country were ignored, which is what people of India will never forget. We are proud of Sardar Patel, who always kept India first".

Later, the Chief Minister also participated in a sapling plantation drive under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign at Khajrana Temple.

He flagged off the 'Unity March' that reached Indore from neighbouring Maharashtra and will now proceed to Gujarat.

