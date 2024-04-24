Worker buried alive at construction site in Gurugram, two others rescued

Gurugram, April 24 A labourer was killed while two others were rescued after getting trapped under a mound of earth when a retaining wall collapsed at an under-construction building in Gurugram's Sector-92 on Tuesday, police said.

Police said the incident occurred in the afternoon, adding that the trio were working allegedly without any safety gear.

After the incident, the angry workers protested and vandalised the site, as well as an ambulance.

Police used force to disperse the workers and the body of the deceased worker was sent for post-mortem examination.

"The matter is being investigated. Initially, it has come to light that no safety equipment was provided to the workers. Action will be taken in the matter on the basis of the investigation," ACP Shiv Archan Sharma said.

"The labourers were digging a basement for an upcoming project of a private builder. They had dug around 50 feet below ground level when a massive mound of earth from the site came crashing down. While two labourers were rescued, one got trapped under the earth and died," he said.

The rescued workers are undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital.

Police said a case would registered based on the statements of the family members of the victim, who was identified as Siddhu Marandi, 31, from Jharkhand.

Another migrant worker from Jharkhand, who did not want his name to be revealed, said: "They were digging the basement when the earth suddenly collapsed, trapping Siddhu. We immediately informed the police and fire station, following which police teams reached the spot, along with a JCB. We rescued the trapped men and took them to the nearest hospital. But doctors declared Siddhu dead on arrival."

