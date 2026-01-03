Worker is our ambassador, officers must act on their call: Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur, Jan 3 Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party is incomplete without its workers and emphasised the need to empower them at every level.

She said that booth presidents, mandal presidents, and district presidents are the party’s true ambassadors, and public work should be carried out with their involvement and consent.

Addressing the BJP State Organisational workshop held at the Constitution Club, Raje said that officers must answer calls from party workers and ensure work is completed at the first instance.

“If officers fail to do so, they should be prepared to face the consequences,” she warned.

She stated that the voice of a BJP worker is the voice of the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister, and that neglect of workers would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Highlighting the party’s growth, Raje said that there was a time when the Congress dominated the country, but today the BJP is visible across India—an achievement made possible by the tireless dedication and sacrifices of party workers.

“The workers worked day and night, without caring for hunger or thirst, with only one goal—to make the lotus bloom,” she said.

The former Chief Minister also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on India becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy, and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on completing two years in office.

On the occasion, she also recited a couplet reflecting the spirit of service: “Just wipe the tears from a crying face, become a support for someone helpless. Do not search elsewhere for God— He resides on this very earth, in the act of healing someone’s wounds.”

