Working class generates wealth, rest enjoy benefits: K’taka CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru, Nov 9 Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said that the working class generates the wealth in the country and the rest enjoy the benefits.

He was speaking during the inaugural event to launch the Educational Assistance Programme for the year 2022-23 for the children of building and other construction workers at the banquet hall, Vidhana Soudha.

"Basavanna brought the 'Kayaka' system so that everyone could participate in production activities. According to the Constitution everyone should have an equal share in the wealth of the society. So we have devised programmes like these for children of the woking class," Siddaramaiah said.

"We are trying to build an equal society. Shudras and women were deprived of education for centuries. The Shudra classes became backward due to this and inequality increased. The aim of our government is to erase this inequality... 9.60 lakh children will receive subsidies released through welfare funds," he added.

The Chief Minister further gave a call that children must make use of the scheme to get educated.

He said that inequality can be eradicated through education. Those who are receiving subsidies are all children of unorganised workers.

"We have implemented guarantee schemes that benefit all castes and religions, with the concept of universal basic income," Siddaramaiah added.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraja Horatti, and Food Minister K.H. Muniyappa, were present during the programme.

