Working for empowering poor: PM Modi wishes CM Yogi on his birthday

Lucknow, June 5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, wished Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his 52nd birthday and said that he was working to empower the poor and downtrodden.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “Birthday wishes to Uttar Pradesh CM, @myogiadityanath Ji on his birthday. He is working for UP’s progress and for empowering the poor and downtrodden. I wish him a long and healthy life in the times to come.”

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is having a quiet birthday and has reportedly asked his followers not to hold any events on the occasion.

In the past years too, CM Yogi Adityanath has never celebrated his birthday in a big way and has not gone beyond accepting bouquets from well-wishers, bureaucrats and political colleagues.

