Works of Navi Mumbai, Nagpur, Shirdi airports should be completed within deadline: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Jan 7 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday directed that the works of Navi Mumbai International Airport along with Nagpur and Shirdi airports should be completed expeditiously within the given timeline.

He was speaking at a review meeting regarding the construction progress of all airports in the state. Union Minister of State for Cooperation and Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol was present at the occasion.

Fadnavis stated that aviation is the fastest-growing sector. It is crucial for both the central and state governments to create the necessary infrastructure.

“As the country moves towards becoming a five trillion economy, this sector holds significant importance. Maharashtra is functioning as the growth engine of the country. The nation and state will need to work on minute details in this sector. Infrastructure expansion will be necessary considering the growing numbers in this sector,” he added. He instructed that night landing facilities should be planned at Solapur and Kolhapur. Shirdi night landing facility should be initiated immediately.

The chief minister said that the pending issues of Nagpur and Shirdi airports should be resolved by March 31. A new terminal building should be constructed at Jalgaon, the land acquisition process for Purandar Airport should be expedited, and the process for establishing Palghar airport should be initiated.

Fadnavis mentioned that Vadhavan Port is a crucial project of the central and state governments. It will be among the world's top 10 ports. The country's largest commercial transportation will operate from this location. The bullet train and coastal road will pass through this area. A fourth Mumbai will be developed here. He emphasised the necessity of taking an immediate decision regarding the new airport at Vadhavan.

He noted that the Navi Mumbai International Airport work is progressing well, and modern technology should be utilised to accelerate the work. The airport is 85 per cent complete and will have double the capacity of Mumbai airport. He directed that efforts should be made to complete work with quality and within prescribed time limits.

The Chief Minister also instructed to resolve issues regarding airports with night landing facilities. He asked to identify reasons for delays in airport works and find solutions to complete works expeditiously.

During the meeting, detailed presentations were made regarding Navi Mumbai and Nagpur International Airports. The review covered various aspects including completed work, time required for remaining work, pending permissions, financial aspects, and land acquisition.

