World aligning with India to ensure safety, trust on AI: Rajeev Chandrashekar

Bengaluru, Dec 1 Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has said that the world is aligning with India's stand to ensure safety and trust regarding the Artificial Intelligence (AI) domain.

He also stressed that, "We see AI as a kinetic enabler for the $1 trillion digital economy goal that has been set for the nation," he added.

The Union Minister also announced that a global summit on India AI will be held in January 2024 and focus would be AI-related talent, computing, chips, large language models and foundation models.

He expressed his views with Jaya Jagadish, Country Head, senior Vice-President, Silicon Design Engineering, AMD India, at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2023.

"While AI is great, and the ChatGPTs of the world are very fancy along with other buzzwords, we require legislative guardrails to ensure safety and trust that AI can never be misused or used by bad actors to cause harm," he said.

However, he added that AI is the biggest and most impactful invention in recent times and it can transform healthcare, agriculture, governance, language translation and inclusion.

Discussing the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) transformation journey, the Union Minister reflected on the significant shift from initial skepticism of 'Why India?' to a confident 'When will it be done in India?'

He highlighted the emergence of startups capable of meeting India's technological demands, demonstrating India's leadership in technology development, he opined.

Regarding the future of India in the semiconductor sector, Chandrasekhar acknowledged past opportunities that India missed, which could have positioned it as a semiconductor hub. He emphasised the need to capitalise on current opportunities to achieve this status.

On Bengaluru's transformation, the Minister noted the city's rapid growth and its role in engineering future technologies.

Addressing students' career choices, he advocated for courses related to the semiconductor industry, pointing out the high demand for skilled talent in areas like the drone industry.

Chandrasekhar also shared that his skills and talent as an MP have been shaped by his experiences, underpinned by the overarching vision of the nation, guiding his approach to fostering India's technological advancement.

