World Cancer Day: Know this year's theme, causes of cancer and Yoga asanas which may help to cure cancer

World Cancer Day is observed every year on 4th February to create awareness about Cancer symptoms, precautions, cure, illness, and death caused by the diseases cancer. World cancer day was established on 4 February 2000 at the World Cancer Summit Against Cancer for the New Millenium, held in Paris.



World Cancer Day 2022-2024 theme

Theme from 2022 to 2024 is 'Close the Care Gap'. This theme is chosen to focus on identifying and recognizing global disparities in cancer care.

Causes of Cancer

There is no specific reason for cancer but some of them are, a poor diet like having fried foods and red meat, alcohol, sun exposure, environmental pollutants, infections, stress, obesity, and physical inactivity are some of the reasons which may cause risk of cancer.

Yoga asanas may help to reduce cancer

GOMUKHASANA

It is believed that this yoga can prevent breast cancer and can reduce many hormones that can lead to cancer.

VRIKSHASANA

This asana is also called the tree pose asana, this can help to reduce stress and keep the body calm.

MARJARIASANA

This asana is best for healing and also ensures the better health of the patient.