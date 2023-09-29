World coffee conference: ICO, GCP renew commitment to coffee sustainability collaboration

Bengaluru, Sep 29 International Coffee Organisation (ICO) and Global Coffee Platform (GCP) on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the World Coffee Conference held in Bengaluru.

According to the MoU, ICO and GCP are renewing and expanding their special partnership within the Coffee Public-Private Task Force (CPPTF), in an effort to accelerate coffee sustainability, and farmer prosperity, and address systemic sustainability issues facing coffee farming communities around the world.

“Innovative and effective public-private cooperation is key to promoting farmers' prosperity, improved social well-being and conservation of nature in coffee-producing countries,” said Annette Pensel, GCP Executive Director.

“Only a common approach to the future development of the sector can create achievable opportunities and pave the way for a sustainable, resilient and inclusive coffee sector.

“Through the CPPTF, the ICO intends to strengthen its partnerships to advance initiatives that ensure greater economic, ecological and livelihood sustainability for future generations of farmers,” said Vanusia Nogueira, Executive Director of the ICO.

He said that we are proud today to sign the MOU with the GCP and we look forward to the future role this agreement will play in the development of the sector locally and globally.

“Within this coordination and collaboration, we believe that farmer prosperity must be at the core of any sustainability program to bring lasting, systemic change on challenges such as climate change, regulations and human rights,” he said.

He said that this change can only be achieved through effective sector cooperation and smart investments.

