World Environment Day 2025: PM Modi To Lead a Special Tree Plantation Drive Under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Initiative

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a special tree plantation initiative at Bhagwan Mahavir Vanasthali Park, New Delhi, on June 5, 2025, at 10:15 AM, reaffirming India’s commitment to environmental stewardship and green mobility. Prime Minister will plant a Banyan sapling under the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam initiative. This will be part of the ‘Aravalli Green Wall project’ which aims to reforest the 700-km Aravalli range.

The project is a major initiative to spread green cover in the 5 km buffer area around the Aravalli Hill Range in 29 districts of four states including Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Gujarat. It aims to boost biodiversity of the Aravallis through afforestation, reforestation and restoration of water bodies. It also aims to improve the soil fertility, water availability and climate resilience of the region. The project will also be of benefit to the local communities by providing them with employment and income generation opportunities.

Prime Minister will also flag off 200 Electric Buses under Delhi Government's sustainable transport initiative, promoting clean urban mobility and symbolizing the nation’s collective responsibility towards ecological balance.