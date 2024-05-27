World Para Athletics Championship 2024: PM Modi Praises Indian Athletes for Best-Ever Performance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 27 praised Para-athletes for the outstanding performance at the World Para Athletics Championship 2024 in Kobe, Japan. India conclude the event with six gold, five silver and six bronze medals, moved to sixth place in the standings from 34th place.

"I am delighted by the outstanding performance of our Indian Para-athletes at the World Para Athletics Championship. Rising from 34th to 6th rank in just seven years, they have delivered their best performance yet at the 2024 Championship, securing an impressive 17 medals!," said PM Modi in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

India’s gold medal winners were Mariyappan Thangavelu (Men’s High Jump T63), Sumit Antil (Men’s Javelin Throw F64), Sachin Khilari (Men’s Shot Put F46), Simran Sharma (Women’s 200m T12), Deepthi Jeevanji (Women’s 400m T20), Ekta Bhyana (Women’s Club Throw F51).

The second place finish, for a silver medal, was attained by Yogesh Kathuniya (Men’s Discuss Throw F56), Nishad Kumar (Men’s High Jump T47), Rinku (Men’s Javelin Throw F46), Kashish Lakra (Women’s Club Throw F51), Bhagyashri Jadhav (Women’s Shot Put F34).

And lastly, the bronze medals went to Dharambir (Men’s Club Throw F51), Navdeep (Men’s Javelin Throw F41), Ajeet Singh (Men’s Javelin Throw F46), Sandeep (Men’s Javelin Throw F64), Preethi Pal (Women’s 100m T35), Preethi Pal (Women’s 200m T35).