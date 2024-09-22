World Rhino Day 2024: Reiterate Our Commitment To Protect One of Our Planet’s Most Iconic Species, Says PM Modi

On World Rhino Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his government's dedication to safeguarding "one of our planet's most iconic species" and commended the contributions of those engaged in rhino conservation. Celebrated annually on September 22, World Rhino Day emphasizes global initiatives aimed at protecting these magnificent creatures.

Today, on World Rhino Day, let us reiterate our commitment to protect one of our planet’s most iconic species—rhinos. Compliments to all those involved in rhino conservation efforts over the last many years, said PM Modi on post X.

It is a matter of immense pride that India is home to a large number of one horned rhinos. I also fondly recall my visit to Kaziranga in Assam and urge you all to visit there as well, he further said.