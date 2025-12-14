World stunned by BJP's organisational strength and working style: Piyush Goyal

Lucknow, Dec 14 Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Sunday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), world's largest political organisation, has left the global community astonished with its disciplined, democratic and transparent working style.

Speaking at the official announcement programme of the newly elected Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary and National Council members during the party’s 'Sangathan Parv' at the Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow, Union Minister Goyal said the BJP's structured membership system and its process of electing office-bearers through consensus and coordination are unmatched anywhere in the world.

Highlighting the scale of the organisational exercise, he said elections are conducted across nearly 1.62 lakh booths, and the unanimous nature of the final announcements reflects the unity, discipline and commitment of party workers.

"The steady growth of the BJP -- rooted in the vision of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and guided today by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party President J.P. Nadda -- has continuously strengthened the organisation," Union Minister Goyal said, pointing to the massive turnout at the event as evidence.

On the occasion, Union Minister Goyal formally announced Pankaj Chaudhary as the unanimously elected the Uttar Pradesh BJP President.

He also declared the names of the newly elected National Council members and extended his best wishes to all those elected.

A total of 120 leaders have been elected to the BJP National Council from Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Modi represents Varanasi, while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath represents Gorakhpur.

The Council also includes Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya from Prayagraj, and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak from Unnao.

Other prominent members are Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (Sambhal), Smriti Irani (Sultanpur), Mahendra Nath Pandey (Varanasi), Surya Pratap Shahi (Salempur), Swatantra Dev Singh (Banda), and Ramapati Ram Tripathi (Gorakhpur).

Union Minister Goyal said the collective strength of such experienced leadership and grassroots workers alike is what makes the BJP's organisational model a subject of global attention.

