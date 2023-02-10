World will see new story of UP's development in GIS 2023: CM Yogi

As the much-awaited three-day Global Investors Summit 2023, is set to kick off on Friday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that the whole world will see a new story of state's development on the day.

"The whole world will see a new story of UP's development on Friday at the GIS 2023 to be held in the capital's Vrindavan. Within the state, there are innumerable investment opportunities," Yogi said during the inauguration of various projects near Amausi Airport, adding that the inauguration of projects worth 159 crores related to the capital a day earlier bears witness to this.

GIS which is aimed at giving a shot in the arm to the Uttar Pradesh government's quest for overall development is scheduled from 10-12 February 2023. It is the flagship investment summit of the government of Uttar Pradesh. It will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships.

Earlier in the day, CM Yogi and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh unveiled a 12- foot- tall statue of Laxman near the airport in Tirahe.

"If you look at the beauty of the G-20 road from Shaheed Path to Janeshwar Mishra Park at night, you will realize how much our Lucknow is changing. Every individual is responsible for preserving this beauty. If any city has achieved this goal, then there should be healthy competition among others, and we should also try to align ourselves with it," Yogi also said.

Talking about the summit, CM further said, "More than 10,000 investors are coming to Lucknow for the Global Investors Summit. In such a situation, all the people of Lucknow have to present the best example of guest service. The state is moving towards an enterprise state and a developed economy, and the contribution of 25 crore people of the state, with which we have received, has been a big strength for all of us."

Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lucknow on Friday to inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 and in view of his visit, elaborate security arrangements have been made in the state capital.

Preparations are in full swing and the Uttar Pradesh government is leaving no stone unturned to make the GIS event a grand success.

According to officials, the venue for the event, Vrindavan Yojana in the state capital Lucknow is being prepared in a way to provide all services to the guests and the delegates.

It is also being equipped to deal with medical emergencies, an official statement from the government said on Thursday.

The venue of UPGIS-23 at the Vrindavan Yojana has been divided into seven blocks.

The first block will be for the opening ceremony. In this block, seating arrangements have been made for about 10,000 people.

PM Narendra Modi will address industrialists from abroad and the country thereafter inaugurating the event.

Adjacent to the first block are the VIP lounges, as well as the lounges for the partner countries (Netherlands, Denmark, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Italy and Mauritius), industry partners (CII, FICCI), and knowledge partners (R&Y) while a food court is also being set up.

Adjacent to this, another block is being set up, and it will have four hangars with a seating capacity of 250 people each.

Different sessions of different departments of the state will be held simultaneously in these hangars from morning till night, in which investors from abroad, the country and the state will participate.

According to the blueprint of the UPGIS-23 programme, a media centre is being built in the third block, from where live telecast of the program will take place and news will be updated every moment.

With this, the office of Invest UP has been set up in the block.

Besides, a police control room has been set up from where senior officers of the Police department will strictly monitor every activity through CCTV and give necessary directions to their subordinates from time to time.

The fourth block is being established for the pre-function, where various cultural activities will take place.

The fifth block is being set up for a drone show. An audience gallery is also being built there, where thousands of people will be able to enjoy the drone show.

The sixth block will be reserved for B2B meetings.

Also, fire, safety and medical zones are being set up so that any emergency situation can be dealt with immediately.

The seventh and last block is being prepared for the exhibition, which will have 11 halls, officials said.

During the course of the summit, there will be a total of 34 sessions. Of these, 10 sessions will be on the first day, 13 on the second and 11 on the last day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and state Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi as well as industrialists Mukesh Ambani, K. Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Anand Mahindra will address the inaugural session of the summit.

Later, on the opening day, a discussion on 'UP Designing and Manufacturing in India for the World' will take place, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnav as the chief guest.

On Day 2, a session on 'UP is Open for Business Providing New Opportunities for MSMEs and Co-operatives' will be held.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be the chief guest at the session. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be present at the session.

Among the sessions lined up on the last day is one on 'UP Opportunities in Excise and Sugar Industry'. It will be attended by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

There will be a session on E-mobility, and a seminar on Vehicle and Future Mobility in Vashishtha Hall. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will share his views on the same.

Also, a bankers' roundtable on UP's march towards a one trillion dollar economy will also be held. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will attend the roundtable.

The chief guest at the closing ceremony will be President Droupadi Murmu.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor