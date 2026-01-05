World's largest Shivling reaches Bihar's Gopalganj; officials face challenges in further transportation

Patna, Jan 5 The Gopalganj district administration in Bihar is facing a major challenge in transporting the world’s largest and heaviest Shivling due to the deteriorating condition of a bridge over the Gandak River, also known as the Narayani River in the region.

The Shivling reached Gopalganj on Sunday morning. District Magistrate Pawan Kumar Sinha said that teams from Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL) and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have been called to inspect the bridge before permitting the transportation of the Shivling.

In addition, Bihar Pul Nirman and Rural Work Department Minister Ashok Choudhary is also scheduled to arrive in Gopalganj to review the situation with officials and personally inspect the bridge.

During the initial inspection, cracks were found at several places on the bridge, raising serious safety concerns.

The Shivling weighs around 210 tonnes and is loaded on a 106-wheel trailer, which itself weighs approximately 160 tonnes.

The combined weight far exceeds the load-bearing capacity of the bridge, making transportation highly risky.

The Shivling was constructed in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, and took 32 days to reach Gopalganj, covering a distance of 3,178 kilometres.

The Shivling is scheduled to be transported to the Virat Ramayan Temple in Motihari, the district headquarters of East Champaran.

According to officials, there are two alternative routes to reach East Champaran, but the condition of both is not satisfactory.

One of the routes passes through the 70 Ghat bridge, located at Dumariaghat in Gopalganj district.

However, the bridge’s structural condition, load-bearing capacity, and approach roads are not adequate to withstand the combined weight of the Shivling and the trailer.

The second route passes through the West Champaran district via Bettiah city.

Officials stated that this route also poses challenges, as several bridges and culverts lie along the way and would require detailed inspection before permitting the movement of such a heavy vehicle carrying the massive Shivling.

The administration is currently assessing all options to ensure the safe transportation of the Shivling.

