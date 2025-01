Worth reflecting on how Rahul Gandhi, Congress relied on Hindenburg’s reports: Amit Malviya

New Delhi, Jan 16 The BJP on Thursday said Hindenburg Research’s decision to disband was surprising and slammed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for relying on its reports to disrupt Parliamentary proceedings.

Amit Malviya, in charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department and member National Executive in a social media post, said that Hindenburg Research’s decision to disband came as a little surprise, coinciding with the Trump administration’s transition into office. "As the US Department of Justice plans to investigate the firm’s operations, it’s worth reflecting on how Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party relied on Hindenburg’s reports. They frequently held press conferences and disrupted parliamentary proceedings, basing their actions on findings from this dubious George Soros-funded organization," Malviya said.

He further accused the Congress party of aligning with the forces. "Hindenburg and its sponsors targeted the Indian stock market, which sees massive participation from retail investors, with the Congress party acting in alignment with their sinister agenda."

Earlier, Hindenburg Research founder Nate Anderson announced the disbanding of the short seller firm, saying there is not one specific thing -- “no particular threat, no health issue and no big personal issue”.

The short-seller firm targeted several top corporate leaders across the world, including in India, mostly at the behest of vested interests to create economic turbulence.

In a letter posted on his website, Anderson said that the intensity and focus “has come at the cost of missing a lot of the rest of the world and the people I care about. I now view Hindenburg as a chapter in my life, not a central thing that defines me.”

“As I’ve shared with family, friends and our team since late last year, I have made the decision to disband Hindenburg Research. The plan has been to wind up after we finished the pipeline of ideas we were working on. And as of the last Ponzi cases we just completed and are sharing with regulators, that day is today,” he wrote.

The Hindenburg founder further stated that for now, “I will be focused on making sure everyone on our team lands where they want to be next”.

“Some are going to start their own research firm, which I will strongly and publicly encourage, even as I will have no personal involvement. There are others on our team who are now free agents—so feel free to reach out to me if you have a need for anyone who is brilliant, focused, and easy to work with, as they all are,” he said.

Over the next 6 months or so, Anderson plans to work on a series of materials and videos to “open-source every aspect of our model and how we conduct our investigations”.

In India, Hindenburg's allegations against Indian corporate leaders were touted as not merely frivolous but cheap antics.

