‘Would have been stoned to death if remarks were on Islam’: BJP MLC Ravi on Banu Mushtaq

Raichur (Karnataka), Sep 4 Former BJP national general secretary and Karnataka MLC C.T. Ravi has triggered a fresh controversy by claiming that Booker awardee Banu Mushtaq would have been “stoned to death” if she had made similar remarks against Islam, as she allegedly did against goddess Bhuvaneshwari and Kannada cultural symbols.

The row erupted after the Congress-led Karnataka government announced Mushtaq’s name to inaugurate this year’s historic Dusshera festivities. The BJP has objected, citing a video where Mushtaq is allegedly heard questioning the association of the Kannada language with goddess Bhuvaneshwari and objecting to the red-and-yellow Kannada flag, which represents haldi and sindoor.

The saffron party has demanded that the government revoke Mushtaq’s selection and alleged that the name of writer Deepa Bhasti, a Hindu translator of Mushtaq’s work and also a Booker awardee, was deliberately dropped.

Addressing reporters in Raichur, Ravi said Mushtaq’s opinions were “against the culture of this land.”

“Her remarks on goddess Bhuvaneshwari -- can we clad her in a burqa? We apply sindoor, perform aarti, and offer flowers. Can she be covered with a burqa? These comments are not in tune with our culture,” he said.

Taking his attack further, he added: “If we say anything similar about Islam, the Quran, or Prophet Mohammad, will they tolerate it? If Banu Mushtaq had spoken about Islam the way she spoke about goddess Bhuvaneshwari, she would have been stoned to death. We are not seeking that -- we only demand that she apologise for hurting the sentiments of the majority community.”

Ravi also hit out at Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for defending Mushtaq’s selection.

