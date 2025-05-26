‘Would they dare name liquor after Christ or Prophet': Acharya Krishnam blasts Radico Khaitan

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), May 26 A massive backlash erupted on Monday against liquor manufacturer Radico Khaitan after it named its premium single malt whisky ‘Trikal’, a word deeply associated with Lord Shiva and the Sanatan Dharma tradition. The move triggered protests from prominent saints, religious bodies, and political leaders, who termed it a direct insult to Hindu beliefs.

Among the strongest voices condemning the brand was Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who delivered a stinging critique, calling it part of a broader pattern of mocking Hinduism in public discourse. Speaking to IANS, he said: "It has become a fashion to attack the faith of Hindus. Sometimes a leader insults Ganeshji, sometimes Maa Bhagwati, sometimes Bajrang Bali, Sita Maiyaa, Gau Mata, or even Bharat Mata. Now this liquor company has also joined the competition to insult."

‘Trikal’ and ‘Mahakal’, he explained, “are not just words but sacred references to Lord Shiva”.

“Can a liquor company dare to name their product after Jesus Christ or Prophet Muhammad? No, they can't. But it is the irony of Hindus’ fate, a result of our disunity and weakness, that such things are allowed to happen repeatedly. Radico Khaitan’s act clearly shows a lack of integrity in their intentions,” he said.

Krishnam further stressed the need for companies to understand the spiritual and emotional connection millions of Hindus have with these sacred symbols.

“The question is, why have they chosen this name? This should be seriously examined. I appeal to the company’s management to respect Sanatan Dharma. Do not engage in conspiracies to provoke or mock Hindu faith. Protest is inevitable and justified,” he warned.

In his final appeal, he underlined a deeper concern about the frequent targeting of Hindu sentiments, asking: "Why is it that Hindu beliefs are always under attack? It raises serious questions about intent. This time it is 'Trikal' -- what's next? Such mischief must stop if we are to preserve the dignity of our culture and traditions."

The whisky bottle in question, priced between Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,500, carries the name ‘Trikal’ on a teal label and a stylised graphic bearing resemblance to Lord Shiva’s third eye, further inflaming the controversy.

Religious leaders across the country — from Ayodhya to Ujjain — have condemned the branding, urging the company to withdraw the product.

