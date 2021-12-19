Wreath-laying ceremony held at INS Gomantak to commemorate Goa Liberation Day

Rear Admiral Philipose G Pynumootil, Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area, laid a wreath at the war memorial at INS Gomantak today on the occasion of Diamond Jubilee of the liberation of Goa.

The ceremony was attended by Commanding Officers and senior officers of naval units at Goa.

A ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented and a two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect for the supreme sacrifice made by brave sailors of the Navy during the operation that led to the liberation of Goa.

The war memorial at INS Gomantak was constructed in memory of the seven young and gallant sailors that laid down their lives on December 18 1961 during Op Vijay undertaken by the Indian Navy for liberation of Anjadip Island and the territories of Goa, Daman and Diu from Portuguese rule.

( With inputs from ANI )

