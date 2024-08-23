Wrestler Vinesh Phogat calls on Hoodas in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 23 Wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who missed out on an Olympic medal in Paris after she was disqualified for being overweight hours before her final bout in the 50 kg category, on Friday met Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda and his father and two-time Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda along with her wrestler husband Somvir Rathee at the Congress leaders' residence here.

The meeting took place amid the call given by Bhupinder Hooda to nominate Vinesh Phogat to the Rajya Sabha for her contributions to wrestling. There were also speculation that the Congress is mulling to field Phogat for the Assembly elections scheduled in Haryana on October 1.

However, when asked the same during an exclusive conversation with IANS on Thursday, Bhupinder Hooda said, "That is a hypothetical question. No discussions or talks have taken place with me on this matter. She should be nominated to the Rajya Sabha as a mark of respect.”

"Athletes do not belong to any party; they belong to the nation. That’s why I suggested Vinesh Phogat should be nominated to the Rajya Sabha, as her feelings have been hurt. Both the state and Central governments should bestow upon her the honours typically given to an Olympic gold medallist,” the veteran Congress leader added.

On August 17, Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda and other Congress were seen at Delhi's IGI Airport receiving Vinesh Phogat on her return from Paris.

Meanwhile, the Congress screening committee will meet in the national capital on August 26 to deliberate on the list of candidates for the Haryana polls over the next four days.

The first list of 45 potential candidates is expected to be released in early September.

With as many as 2,556 leaders expressing their interest in getting tickets for the polls, the Congress is actively finalising on the names, sources said.

On Friday, the Congress got a boost in the Ahirwal region with about 100 Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) functionaries joining the grand old party.

Along with them, 25 retired principals and 27 retired professors also joined the party, an official statement said.

