'Write against NGOs when they commit mistakes': Goa CM

Panaji, Nov 16 Stating that the media plays a vital role to keep the government in control, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday urged it to write against NGOs, when they commit mistakes, in the interest of state.

Speaking during a national press day event in the capital city, Sawant said: "Media plays a vital role in keeping the government in control. Along with this, the media should also write on NGOs to control them."

"How you write rightly and boldly on the government... while writing on politicians also, you don't hesitate, then why not on NGOs, in the interest of state. People should know both sides," Sawant said.

"When government makes a mistake you write against it, then why not write on NGOs, when they commit mistakes. It is needed," Sawant said, without mentioning any incident wherein NGOs have created hurdles to go ahead with projects.

In recent times, NGOs in Goa have criticised the government over projects, which according to them will ruin the environment of the coastal state.

Referring to the unhappiness expressed by a senior journalist on the occasion saying that bureaucrats are "scared to speak to journalists and don't share information out of fear", Sawant said that he will direct the concerned officers to give information.

"We have Public Relation Officers (PRO) in the departments, who should speak to the media. I will direct them to share information," Sawant responded.

Speaking over the issue of "self-proclaimed journalist" working in the field, Sawant said that the journalist association should control them.

"If they are stopped from entering the Assembly, then they contact ministers to get the entry. You need to be firm on it and tell us if only accredited journalists can attend assembly sessions or Chief Minister's press conferences. Then we can act on it," Sawant said.

He urged the media to do responsible journalism as people find most viral news as authentic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor