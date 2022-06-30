Wrong advisors backstabbed Uddhav, rebel Sena leader hits out at Raut

Panaji, June 30 Hitting out at Sanjay Raut, rebel Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar on Thursday said here that they have not backstabbed anyone, but "a person like him (Raut) did it by giving wrong advice".

He said that in Maharashtra, there was a constant tussle with the Centre, mostly ignited by Raut.

"Nothing like this has happened. If we want to make progress in our state, then we need to have a good relationship with the Centre. This is our role and we are going ahead with it. Eknath Shinde has gone to Mumbai, not to demand any powerful ministries, but to see how the development of Maharashtra will take place. Leaders of both the parties (Eknath Shinde and BJP) will decide on this and we all MLAs will be with them and support their decisions," Kesarakar said in Panaji.

"Now an alliance has taken place between those who have been elected by the people of Maharashtra. Hence, Sanjay Raut should stop speaking of backstabbing."

Kesarkar said that they are not against the party chief Uddhav Thackeray and are ready to talk to him, if he breaks the alliance with Congress and NCP. "But this never happened. We had told him to step out of Maha Vikas Aghadi."

He said that they have not taken this step for their vested interests or to get Ministries, but they have taken steps for their principles.

The rebel MLA said they are still in Shiv Sena and never intended to hurt or disrespect Uddhav Thackeray.

"Maharashtra had given verdict for Shiv Sena and BJP to remain united. This needed to be honoured. However, the Congress and NCP came to power, although they were defeated by the people," he added.

