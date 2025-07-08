Wrong to deny contribution of Marathi people, Maha to country: CM Fadnavis replies to Dubey

Mumbai, July 8 Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that the historical contribution of Marathi people to Maharashtra is enormous and the state contributes the most to the country's GDP.

Commenting on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s controversial statement that “you people are surviving on our money. What kind of industries do you have?” the CM stated, "It is not right to speak in this way. Because the meanings that come out of it create confusion in the minds of the people."

"I say once again that the historical contribution of the Marathi people to Maharashtra is enormous. I think that no one can deny the contribution of Maharashtra and the Marathi people in the past and the present of this country. If anyone denies this, it is very wrong,” he said.

CM Fadnavis chose to clear his stand amid strong protests by Opposition parties who slammed Nishikant Dubey and the BJP, accusing them of being enemies of Marathi people and Maharashtra.

Fadnavis further said, “When foreign invaders tried to destroy the culture of India, at that time Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj did the work of keeping it alive. Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj also did the same and after that the Marathas fought against the foreign invaders in the whole of India to keep the culture alive.

"We know that the Battle of Panipat was also fought by the Marathas. Abdali had clearly given a letter of truce stating 'give me the land from Punjab to Peshawar. Give us Balochistan and the rest of India belongs to the Marathas.' However, the Marathas did not accept it. The Marathas went to fight at Panipat to save the country and India, so this is the history of the Marathas.

"Even today Maharashtra contributes the most to the country's GDP. Therefore, I think that no one can deny the contribution of Maharashtra and the Marathi people to the history and present of this country, and if anyone denies this, it is very wrong.”

Mumbai BJP President and Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, also issued a statement on the issue in the Assembly on Monday.

Without naming Dubey, Shelar stated, “Maharashtra is a testimony to the prowess of Marathi people all over the world. The MP from Jharkhand must definitely present his argument that is within the law, but should not question the achievements and work of Marathi people. Marathi people cannot live on anyone's pie. Their contribution to the GDP is quite substantial.”

He added, “The government's role is to protect the interests of Marathi people and ensure that injustice is not done to them.”

Earlier, Dubey sparked controversy as in his fiery response to Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena founder Raj Thackeray, he said, “You people are surviving on our money. What kind of industries do you have? If you are courageous enough and beat those who speak Hindi, then you should beat all those who speak Urdu, Tamil, and Telugu. If you are such a big 'boss', come out of Maharashtra, come to Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu. Tumko patak, patak ke marenge.”

Dubey criticised the Thackeray brothers for targeting Hindi-speaking people in Mumbai.

Reacting to the ongoing row over Marathi language enforcement, Dubey accused the Thackeray cousins of "cheap politics" ahead of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation elections and questioned their selective outrage.

