X user booked for misleading post on EVMs

Lucknow, Feb 4 An X user has been booked for spreading misinformation after he reportedly shared a 2019 video of shifting of electronic voting machines (EVMs) but claimed it to be a recent incident.

Meanwhile, a government spokesman said the video was made during the last Lok Sabha elections when these EVMs were being transported in the presence of representatives of different political parties.

The same video was reposted by the user, who also urged his followers to boycott EVMs, they added.

The video was first noticed by the Chandauli district administration on January 29 after which it was crosschecked. The district magistrate has reported the matter to X authorities asking them to remove it.

Meanwhile, the user was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 505 (public mischief) and 507 (criminal intimidation through anonymous communication) as well as section 66-D of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 for circulating false facts on social media.

