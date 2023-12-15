Yadav community's respect increased with Mohan Yadav becoming MP CM: Tej Pratap

Patna, Dec 15 Bihar Environment Minister and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav has hailed the appointment of Mohan Yadav as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, saying that the development will increase the respect of the Yadav community.

Tej Pratap said that it is a good thing that a Yadav reached the "top position" in the state.

"The respect of Yadav increased through Mohan Yadav who became the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Yadavs are successors of Lord Krishna," he said after inaugurating the Environment and Forest Department's stalls at Sonepur Mela in Saran district.

The Yadav community shares 14 per cent of the total population of Bihar as per the caste-based survey carried out recently by the state government.

