Yamuna cruise to kick off in Feb: Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra

Navi Mumbai, Jan 12 Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra on Monday inspected an under-construction boat to be used for the Yamuna cruise and announced that the Goa-type recreational boat cruises and ferry services will begin next month.

Tentatively named “Yamuna River Santosh Cruise”, the Yamuna Boat Tourism and Ferry Infrastructure Development Project is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta next month, he said.

The project, located upstream of the Wazirabad Barrage between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur in North East Delhi, is expected to provide a new green tourism experience to Delhiites and enhance connectivity through eco-friendly river travel.

"The cruise boat will depart from Mumbai on January 20 and reach Delhi in 3 to 4 days. Its engine will be fitted in Delhi, and sometime in February, the CM will launch it. Along with this, other water sports activities are also set to begin," Mishra told IANS.

Mishra said the Delhi government is all geared up to offer an international luxury experience, along with recreation activities, at affordable prices.

As part of efforts to promote inland water transport and short-distance urban tourism, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) is helping the Delhi government to develop facilities along a 6-7 km round-trip corridor between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur for Rs 20 crore.

On June 21, Chief Minister Gupta and Mishra performed Yoga to celebrate International Yoga Day at the Water Sports Club on the banks of the Yamuna in Sonia Vihar and announced plans to start the cruise service.

CM Gupta took part in Yoga with the theme ‘Yoga with Yamuna’ and reiterated her resolve to clean the river.

She asserted that her government is working with seriousness to ensure that untreated water from drains does not enter the river and that every drop flowing into the Yamuna is clean.

Through the ‘Yoga with Yamuna’ initiative, the message is clear: The Yamuna is being cleaned, and soon, along with boat Yoga sessions, cruise services will also commence, she said.

The similar cruise facility at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, with lunch or dinner, may cost between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor