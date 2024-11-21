Yamuna Expressway Accident: 5 Dead, 15 Injured as Truck Collides with Double-Decker Bus in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh (Watch Video)

Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh (November 21, 2024): A collision between a double-decker bus and a truck due to fog and overtaking led to the deaths of five people and injuries to 15 others on the Yamuna Expressway early Thursday.

Uttar Pradesh: A crash on the Yamuna Expressway in Aligarh killed 5 and injured 15. A bus collided with a truck, killing a baby, a woman, and three men. The injured were hospitalized pic.twitter.com/7nZ2UkKaEs — IANS (@ians_india) November 21, 2024

The accident occurred between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. under the Tappal police station area when the bus, traveling from Delhi to Azamgarh, collided with the truck attempting to overtake it.

“The double-decker bus was travelling from Delhi to Azamgarh. During this time, the incident took place due to a massive collision between a truck and a double-decker due to fog. The truck was trying to overtake the bus. The accident occurred under the Tappal Police Station area on the Yamuna expressway," said CO Khair Varun Kumar.

Uttar Pradesh: Area Officer Varun Kumar Singh says, "This is a story from Thana Tappal, Janpath, Aligarh. Around 12:30-1:00 PM, a double-decker bus traveling from Delhi to Azamgarh was overtaken by a truck on the Yamuna Expressway. The truck and bus collided, resulting in the… pic.twitter.com/5EJeNLguso — IANS (@ians_india) November 21, 2024

The injured were taken to Kailash Hospital in Jewar for treatment. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, and the truck has been seized.